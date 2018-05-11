Police say Phoenix stalker broke into man's house, took bath

This undated booking photo provided by Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office shows Jacqueline Claire Ades. Authorities say the Phoenix woman became obsessed with a man she met after only one date, sending him more than 65,000 text messages and breaking into his home. Ades remained jailed Friday, May 11, 2018, on charges of stalking, threatening and harassment by communication. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)