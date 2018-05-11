Who wants 20 tons of pickles? People come from miles away to solve '40,000-pound problem'

They came with laundry baskets and grocery sacks, plastic totes and cardboard boxes.
People drove from miles away to Massillon, Ohio this week and stood in line to take what Freightway Transportation Services was giving away - 40,000 pounds of cucumbers.
One man piled a heap of free cucumbers on the front seat of his Corvette.
The trucking company explained the pickle it was in on its Facebook page Tuesday.
A customer had refused to accept the delivery of all those cucumbers because some of the boxes had shifted during shipping. The company was stuck with the veggies, still good enough to eat.
"It’s a 40,000 lbs problem and I’m in a real pickle. Help if you can," the company pleaded on Facebook.
According to what the truck driver told Fox 8 in Cleveland, he picked up the cucumbers in Florida and was on his way to the Mt. Olive pickle company in North Carolina when another truck pulled out in front of him.
He slammed on his brakes to avoid a collision and the sudden stop caused some of the boxes of cucumbers inside the refrigerated semi-truck to spill open, which is why the pickle company said no thanks.
Stuck with the unwanted load, Freightway decided to donate the vegetables to families, charities, anyone who wanted them, instead of throwing them away.
"Please let us know if anyone wants to come fill up a bag, a box, or a truck. It is being stored currently at 39 degrees," the company wrote.
Local TV stations, social media and handmade signs posted on nearby roads helped spread the word: Cukes for the taking.
Freightway's owner, Gary Deaton, sounded concerned on Wednesday, telling Fox 8 that people had been coming all day for the cucumbers, "but they are not going fast enough."
But by evening only about 5,000 pounds remained, the TV station reported.
Where did all those cucumbers go?
According to WKYC3 in Cleveland and other local media, people took them home to share with family and friends. One woman said she planned to feed them to her pigs. Food pantries asked for them.
One family told WKYC they had just benefited from the services of a food pantry and planned to give the pantry cucumbers as thanks.
And yes, people planned to make pickles, presumably many.
By Friday, the company noted on Facebook, all the cucumbers were gone.
