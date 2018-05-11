Dad duct-taped baby for video captioned 'what to do with an unruly child,' La. cops say

David Williams III had advice for "what to do with an unruly child," police say, and it ended up getting him arrested.
The 24-year-old father was supposed to be watching his 15-month-old son while the baby's mother worked at her new job, according to the City of Gonzales Police Department.
But police allege that during one day in late March, Williams duct-taped his child's wrists, ankles and mouth at his house in Gonzales, Louisiana — and posted a video of it on Snapchat.
He wrote in the video's caption that duct-taping is a way to discipline an "unruly" baby, police say.
The mother saw the video the night Williams posted it, police say, and took the child away.
She filed a report with the Department of Children and Family Services and said that the baby had injuries from the duct tape.
Police say they first heard of the case on April 23.
They released images from the disturbing video on Facebook.
The City of Gonzales Police Department said its officers looked at the video and filed an arrest warrant for Williams, who turned himself in on May 9.
Lt. Steven Nethkin, from the City of Gonzales Police Department, told The Weekly Citizen that deputies interviewed the father, who said it was simply meant to be a joke.
The officer added that it didn't appear Williams had abused his child in the past.
He was arrested after the interview and charged with felony cruelty to a juvenile.
Williams is now behind bars at Ascension Parish prison and faces a $500,000 bond.
