Iraq holds its first parliamentary election since IS defeat

FILE - In this May 1, 2018 file photo, Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, center, arrives to a campaign rally in Baghdad, Iraq. Voters will cast their ballots Saturday, May 12, in the first parliamentary election since the country declared victory over the Islamic State extremist group. The balloting is expected to be a referendum on Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s tenure and his pledge to be more inclusive of Iraq’s Sunni minority. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo