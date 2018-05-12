Montana river recedes, but floodwaters likely to resurge

Ross Colyer, a Missoula City Police officer, loads sandbags into a boat to ferry across a flooded yard to build up a wall around a residence in Missoula, Mont., Friday, May 11, 2018. Montana rescuers pulled a man from raging floodwaters and authorities warned of dangerous debris being swept downstream as water levels continued rising Friday in rivers and streams across the western half of the state. The Missoulian via AP Kurt Wilson