Funeral held for Colorado soldier killed in combat

Mourners holding American flags line a street in Berthoud, Colo., on Friday, May 11, 2018, as a procession escorting the body of Army Spc. Gabriel D. Conde passed through town. The Defense Department said Conde died April 30 after he was hit by enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan. The 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman was a graduate of Berthoud High School and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Dan Elliott AP Photo