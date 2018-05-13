Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998 to become doctors, they knew the odds were stacked against them. Still, they banded together and pushed each other, first through their pre-med classes at the nation's only historically black Catholic institution and later through medical school and beyond. (Aaron Cormier via AP)