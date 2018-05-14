Ohio police share findings of probe after teen dies in van

Cincinnati police are set to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan.
Chief Eliot Isaac is expected to appear Monday before the City Council's law and safety committee.
An earlier scheduled presentation was blocked when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE-'turs) subpoenaed police records for his own review of the Kyle Plush case.
The teen's father found his body April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.
A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over as he reached for tennis gear in the back.
