10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Medics treat Palestinian suffering from teargas inhalation during a protest near Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Israeli soldiers shot and killed dozens of Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday. It was the deadliest day there since a devastating 2014 cross-border war and cast a pall over Israel's festive inauguration of the new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. Dusan Vranic AP Photo