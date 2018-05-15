Naked SC man was running in road at 4:30 a.m., cops say. He said snakes attacked him.

It was 4:20 a.m. Saturday when police in Greenwood, South Carolina, say they first spotted a naked man running in the road near the corner of South Main Street and Kirksey Avenue.
The victim, 56-year-old Keith Norman Wightman, was "very distraught" and told officers that he was on the run after being attacked by snakes.
Wightman explained to the officers that it was partly his fault, because he'd been looking for the snakes at the time in Greenwood, which is a town of about 23,000 people in southwest South Carolina.
That's when they sneaked up on him and got into his pants, he told officers.
"He advised that the snakes began to bite him while he was walking down the roadway," says a police report about the incident.
"Due to the snakes biting him, he began to undress on the side of the road in plan view of motorists. He advised he then began running away from the snakes that were in his clothing."
Wightman said he was trying to get to the home of a family member when police stopped him, the report says.
Cops say they found only his pants near the Health Department on South Main, and no other "elements of clothing." They also said they did not see any snakes.
Officers offered Wightman a ride, first taking him to a hospital for an examination, then to jail on a charge of indecent exposure, said the police report.
Wightman appeared to be intoxicated, the report says, but he denied having consumed alcohol prior to the snake attack.
