Watch dog with a 'heart of gold' dive into the water to save his doggy best friend

Some say it's a dog-eat-dog world out there. But for these two pups, it's a dog-save-dog world.
Laurie Sorsen Becerra, from Sow Low, Ariz., told KSAT her husband Jay found their dog Smokey sopping wet on May 1 and wanted to see what happened.
When he pulled surveillance video of the pool, Smokey's owners realized their dog had a brush with danger - but luckily, Smokey had a friend to help him out.
Becerra posted a video to Facebook which shows her daughter's dog, named Remus, leaping into the pool to save Smokey from drowning.
"When we saw the footage we were amazed and our hearts filled with joy," a friend of Becerra's who posted the video to Reddit told The Dodo. "My best friend cried when we sent her the video. She says he’s a certified lifeguard now."
The video shows Smokey in the water paddling to the edge of the pool. Remus stands in front of him at the edge, anxiously looking down and darting left and right.
At one point, Remus moves a little to the left, and a struggling Smokey slowly paddles toward him.
Then suddenly, a splash, and Remus is in the water too. He swims right under Smokey and pushes him up with his body, allowing Smokey to get his front paws up over the lip of the pool and finally pull himself up out of the water.
He gives a big shake and walks away from the edge before Remus dashes back out of the pool to be next to him.
Becerra wrote on Facebook that Smokey could swim, just not very well, and that Remus "may be a crazy pup but he’s got a heart of gold!!"
She added that her husband had stepped into the house for a short time and that Smokey must have busted through a fence that kept him away from the water. She wrote that the two dogs often play near the pool without incident, but added in a comment on the video that she had ordered Smokey a life jacket just to be safe.
The video of the daring dog rescue has been viewed all over the world, and hundreds of people have seen and shared Becerra's post.
