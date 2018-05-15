'I'm gonna pee outside.' Little boy photobombs his mommy's surprise proposal

It's probably safe to say now, after thousands of people have watched him drop trou, that 3-year-old Owen Anter of Michigan has a ways to go to master potty training.
"He pees outside at home sometimes in the yard, and we went and got ice cream the other day and he did it in the parking lot there," his mom, Allyssa Anter, 27, tells Mlive.com. "He just does it without telling anybody, he just pulls his pants down and goes."
Little Owen's propensity for peeing in public would have been his family's little secret if he hadn't decided to do it on Saturday while his mommy's boyfriend was proposing to her in Bay City.
Kevin Przytula, 33, got down on one knee. Owen took a pee. And the world got to see.
The moment took place in front of Bay City's Ring of Friendship sculpture. Everything was set. Przytula had the ring. His 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh Przytula, was ready to film the moment.
And there was Owen.
It must be said that he gave fair warning, but the adults were distracted.
"I'm gonna pee outside," he announced.
He bent over and dropped his drawers.
His mom didn't notice because she was busy asking Przytula, "Are you serious, are you serious?" after he dropped to one knee.
As the two sealed the deal with a kiss, Owen watered the sidewalk.
Kayleigh erupted into a fit of giggles. Her dad turned around to finally see what had been going on behind his back the entire time.
"Oh my God! He's peeing, are you serious?" Przytula said.
"I just started laughing, this is what Owen does," Anter told WNEM in Bay City.
"This is our everyday life, that's what we deal with on a daily basis," Przytula added.
Anter told WNEM Owen's "potty training is still a work in progress, it's only been a month so he thinks is really cool to pee outside."
They thought the moment was funny enough to share, but Facebook deleted the video after receiving a complaint, the couple told local media. So they blurred out Owen's bare bottom and posted the video to YouTube, where it has attracted more than 560,000 views since Sunday.
Owen's story joins legions of other marriage proposals gone awry, including that of a Kansas City couple who went viral last year after the groom-to-be dropped the $3,000 engagement ring into a pond as he was proposing.
"He stole the show, for sure," Anter told MLive.com.
Comments