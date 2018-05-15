Bodycam video shows why police stopped NAACP leader

Body cam footage shows Rev. Jarrod Moultrie, the NAACP president of Timmonsville, South Carolina, being pulled over by police. Moultrie posted on Facebook he thought he was racially profiled by because he was driving a Mercedes Benz.
Timmonsville Police Department
Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.