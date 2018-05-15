Bodycam video shows why police stopped NAACP leader
Body cam footage shows Rev. Jarrod Moultrie, the NAACP president of Timmonsville, South Carolina, being pulled over by police. Moultrie posted on Facebook he thought he was racially profiled by because he was driving a Mercedes Benz.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.
Warsaw, NC Mayor AJ Connors released a video statement on Friday defending an officer of the Warsaw Police Department shown on video choking and slamming Anthony Wall to the ground at a local Waffle House.
This video of Halema‘uma‘u lava lake from May 7 shows the agitated lake surface caused by intermittent rock falls. On May 6 the lake level was about 240 yards below the crater rim and it continues to drop.
Two black men were arrested in a Starbucks in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 12 for refusing to leave the store while waiting for a friend. The men had allegedly not purchased anything and tried to use the restroom.
Officers who shot and killed Ciara Howard in a Olathe, Kansas house last August had been warned by their own SWAT teams: Going into the house to arrest the mentally distressed and likely armed woman on an outstanding warrant wasn't worth the risk.