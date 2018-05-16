The Latest: Man accused of helping kill 4 rejects plea deal

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the killings of four Pennsylvania men. DiNardo and his cousin, Sean Kratz, both 21, will be in court on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, for hearings expected to resolve their criminal case without a trial. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)