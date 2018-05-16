E. coli outbreak update: It might be safe to buy and eat romaine lettuce again

Though the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak sickened more people in more states over the last week, the true news in Wednesday's CDC update concerns the lettuce.

It might be safe to eat romaine lettuce again.

Romaine lettuce of all varieties from the Yuma, Arizona, region has been blamed as the source of this outbreak. But the last shipment of romaine from Yuma left on April 16 and the growing season there is over.

"It is unlikely that any romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region is still available in stores or restaurants due to its 21-day shelf life," the Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday. "It takes two to three weeks between when a person becomes ill with E. coli and when the illness is reported to CDC. The most recent illnesses reported to CDC started when romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region was likely still available in stores, restaurants, and in peoples’ homes."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The most recent cases reported by the CDC started May 2, part of the 23 new cases across the nation in the last week, bringing the total to 172. Of the 157 people who were ill that the CDC has information on, 75 have been hospitalized and 20 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), the form of kidney failure that can be fatal. The death in California remains the only one in this outbreak.

California still has the most cases, 39, followed by Pennsylvania (21); Minnesota (12); Idaho (11); New Jersey, Montana, Arizona, Alaska (eight each); Washington (seven); Ohio (six); New York and Michigan (five each); Georgia (four); Wisconsin, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Colorado (three each); Connecticut, Illinois, North Dakota (two each); Florida, Texas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia (one each).