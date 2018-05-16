Guilt for gilt: Jury convicts Goldman in theft of gold bar

In this May 15, 2018 photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jean-Lumarque Estime, left, and his daughter Linda Porsha Estime, examine gold artifacts from two Spanish shipwrecks while visiting the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West, Fla. On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, a Federal jury concluded that Jarred Alexander Goldman was guilty of conspiracy and theft of a gold bar similar to ones in the case. Another man, Richard Steven Johnson, has already pleaded guilty. The two men stole the bar from the museum in 2010 and are to be sentenced July 23. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Rob O'Neal