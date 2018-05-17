Threat case throws spotlight on hard choices for schools

In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo, Sandy Nissenbaum, right, and her daughter, Nora Nissenbaum, 12, talk during an interview with The Associated Press in Wayne, Pa. The case of a suburban Philadelphia boy who was quietly allowed to return to class after being accused of making a shooting threat has thrown a spotlight on the hard decisions school authorities must make. Nora Nissenbaum who says the boy bullied her has withdrawn from class for fear of him. Matt Slocum AP Photo