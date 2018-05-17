Mom of Illinois school shooting suspect says he was bullied

Parents wait down the road to meet their children following a shooting at Dixon High School Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Dixon, Ill. A 19-year-old who showed up at his former high school in northern Illinois and opened fire on a police officer working there, was shot by the officer and taken into custody. The officer, who was not injured, was hailed a hero for his quick response protecting students and staff who had gathered at Dixon High School for a graduation rehearsal. Sauk Valley Media via AP Alex T. Paschal