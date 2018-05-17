FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before taking office. Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Greitens. Opening arguments had been expected to begin Monday, May 14. Instead, attorneys who began screening prospective jurors last week are to continuing doing so Monday.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before taking office. Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Greitens. Opening arguments had been expected to begin Monday, May 14. Instead, attorneys who began screening prospective jurors last week are to continuing doing so Monday. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

Missouri governor vows he won't quit amid allegations

The Associated Press

May 17, 2018 01:07 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is drawing on his experience as a Navy SEAL to assert that he won't quit or back down despite various allegations of misconduct against him.

During a speech Thursday in Jefferson City about agricultural funding, Greitens recounted how he once felt like quitting during Navy SEAL training but kept going for the good of his team.

He then declared: "No matter what they throw at me, no matter how painful they try to make it ... we are going to continue in our mission to fight for the people of Missouri."

Prosecutors in St. Louis dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens earlier this week. But he still faces another felony charge and the potential of impeachment during a special legislative session that starts Friday.

