Cases against bikers flounder 3 years after Waco shootout

FILE - In this Oct 13, 2016 file photo, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna appears in court in Waco, Texas. Prosecutors have narrowed the scope of a the case stemming from a May 17, 2015 shooting left nine bikers dead, 20 wounded and nearly 200 arrested outside a Twin Peaks restaurant, in Waco. Problems with evidence and the lead Prosecutor's damaged credibility could get in the way of any convictions. Waco Tribune Herald, via AP, File Rod Aydelotte