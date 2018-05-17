Prosecutor: Greitens' lawyers threatened to 'ruin' her

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off investigations of the governor, Gardner said in an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Gardner spoke two days after her office dismissed an invasion of privacy case stemming from Greitens' 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. She said a decision is expected by June 1 on whether to refile the felony charge. Jim Salter AP Photo