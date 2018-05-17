‘I killed a cop’: He fatally shot an officer — and told his ex-girlfriend, Mass. police say

Thomas Latanowich, 29, told his ex-girlfriend he was in trouble, police said.
Tucked away in a hidden part of an attic, Latanowich had just fired at a Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer, striking him in the head, authorities allege. Sgt. Sean Gannon, 32, was later declared dead at a hospital. Gannon’s K-9 partner, Nero, was wounded.
Latanowich contacted Krystal Bearse after the shooting: “I already shot him ... I killed a cop ... I shot a k-9,” he texted her, according to state police report released this week. He was barricaded inside the Barnstable home, the Cape Cod Times reported.
He allegedly left a voicemail on her phone, saying “I shot a cop… I killed a cop,” she told police, the newspaper reported.
WBZ-TV reports Bearse went to the scene and played a role in Latanowich’s surrender, police said.
Gannon and several other officers were conducting a second search of the attic when Gannon was killed on April 12, police said. They had found evidence that a person was up there, the Fall River Herald News reported.
The officers were at the home to serve an arrest warrant for Latanowich for a probation violation, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
Police saw a piece of insulation that covered an opening into another part of the attic, prosecutors said. Gannon removed the insulation, and was immediately shot, authorities said.
Officers pulled Gannon down through the hole in the ceiling where they had entered the attic and tended to him until police and emergency crews got to the scene, WCVB reported.
Latanowich is charged with murder in Gannon’s death, authorities said.
More than $25,000 in cash was found hidden in a wall in a bedroom of the home, authorities said, and a few thousand more was on Latanowich when he was in custody, the Herald News reported. Additional searches of the property found a semi-automatic handgun broken into several pieces and hidden in different parts of the home, prosecutors said.
