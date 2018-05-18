Round-the-world sailing race works to protect its racetrack

In this March 21, 2018 photo provided by Volvo Ocean Race, Frederico de Melo deploys a scientific drifter to test the water for evidence of pollution in the Pacific Ocean from aboard the vessel "Turn the Tide on Plastic," during the race leg from New Zealand to Brazil. For the sailors, teams, organizers and sponsors, the Volvo Ocean Race is part of a larger race against time, a mission to curb the use of products that litter the ocean and befoul the air. Volvo Ocean Race via AP Sam Greenfield