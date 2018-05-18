AP Exclusive: California judge in rape case has no regrets

In this May 14, 2018 photo, Stanford law professor Michele Dauber poses for photos outside of the Palo Alto Courthouse in Palo Alto, Calif. Judge Aaron Persky says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost exactly two years ago, even though it's the reason why he is the target of a June 5 recall election in Santa Clara County. Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail. Jeff Chiu AP Photo