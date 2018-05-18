Teen accused in Illinois school shooting to be arraigned

This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated discharge at a school building. Milby, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a school resource officer at Dixon High School on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, has been released from KSB Hospital and has been processed into the Lee County Jail. A Lee County judge set bond at $2 million. ( Dixon Police Department via AP)