This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated discharge at a school building. Milby, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a school resource officer at Dixon High School on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, has been released from KSB Hospital and has been processed into the Lee County Jail. A Lee County judge set bond at $2 million. ( Dixon Police Department via AP)
Teen accused in Illinois school shooting to be arraigned

The Associated Press

May 18, 2018 08:27 AM

DIXON, Ill.

A teenager who authorities say fired shots at a northern Illinois high school before he was shot by a school resource officer is scheduled to make a court appearance.

Matthew Milby is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lee County Circuit Court.

Police say the 19-year-old showed up at Dixon High School on Wednesday as seniors met for a graduation rehearsal. Police say he fired several shots inside the building.

Milby was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officer. He was transferred Thursday from a hospital to the Lee County Jail. He's being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Illinois State Police say the teen used a weapon purchased by his mother in 2012. She says her son was recently beaten up and robbed by other students.

