8 Kosovo Albanians jailed on foiled attack on Israeli team

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Albanian Police forces line up in front of Elbasan Arena stadium where Albania will play their World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match against Israel under tight security measures in Elbasan, 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. Kosovo court has sentenced nine Albanians from a fine to 10 years of jail for planning an attack against the Israeli team in a 2016 qualifying World Cup match. Visar Kryeziu, file AP Photo