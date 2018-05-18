Waffle House suspect denies mental health issues

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 booking photo released by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows Travis Reinking. Reinking, accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House denies he is suffering from mental health problems and says he wants to represent himself in court in the murder cases. WTVF played an audio recording of Reinking talking to one of the station’s reporters, where the suspect can be heard saying, “I’m perfectly healthy” when asked about his mental fitness. Reinking called the reporter from the Nashville jail, where he is being held without bond. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)