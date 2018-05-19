After Katrina: High school remembers lost class of 2006

Michael Finkelstein works in his law office with attorney Scott Sternberg in New Orleans, Friday, May 18, 2018. Finkelstein, a high school student at Benjamin Franklin High School when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, was forced to relocate to Austin, Texas, now lives in New Orleans. This Sunday, officials at Franklin are welcoming back the class of 2006 and offering them honorary diplomas as a way to remember a group that was thrown across the country at a time when they should have been worried about homecoming and college applications. Gerald Herbert AP Photo