Police video from California fires shows harrowing escapes

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif. Police body-camera footage from 2017's wildfires in California's wine country shows officers running door-to-door urging people to flee and rescuing elderly residents of a retirement community as flames bear down. Video obtained by the San Jose Mercury News is from the point-of-view of police in Santa Rosa, as they sprint through swirling smoke amid the firestorm. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo