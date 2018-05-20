George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine for summer

FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2016, file photo, former U.S. President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma in Houston. Bush arrived Sunday, May 20, 2018, at his seaside home in Kennebunkport, Maine, for the summer. Dozens of residents greeted his motorcade at the town’s Dock Square, with some waving flags and holding signs. Friends say the nation’s 41st president was eager to get to Maine after enduring the death of his wife, Barbara, and then falling ill with a blood infection. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo