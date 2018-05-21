Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous, sending rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean Sunday and launching lava skyward that caused the first major injury. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)