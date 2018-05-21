After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a month before the senior prom, escorted Suders, his late son's date to the dance Saturday. Robert Brown says he knew his son would've still wanted Suders to go to the prom. Suders says she didn't want to attend after Carter's death but changed her mind when his father asked to accompany her instead. (Kelly Brown via AP)