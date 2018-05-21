AP PHOTOS: Fire, steam, fascination as Hawaii lava rolls on

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Joe Kekedi watches as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii. White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass billowed into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano poured into the ocean, creating yet another hazard from an eruption that began more than two weeks ago: A toxic steam cloud. Jae C. Hong, file AP Photo