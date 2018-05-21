Deadly Florida airport shooting results in plea deal for man

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal prosecutors on Monday, May 21, 2018, filed court documents in which agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year. The agreement filed Monday says that 28-year-old Santiago will plead guilty to 11 of the 22 counts against him. Prosecutors reached a deal with Santiago’s defense lawyers not to seek the death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea. Instead, Santiago would serve a life prison sentence. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo