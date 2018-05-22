He punched, tried to choke teen driver — while her younger siblings watched, Ohio cops say

Savannah Johnson said she had just picked up her younger siblings from a daycare last Tuesday, so she didn't want to speed.
Johnson told WLWT5 that she made sure to follow the speed limit as she drove home in Miamisburg, Ohio. That's when the 18-year-old said she noticed what appeared to be an angry driver closely following her on South Gebhart Church Road.
"I noticed him because he was honking and flipping me off," she told WLWT5, "and then I looked in my mirror, and that's how I saw he was riding my rear end."
It was about 6 p.m., Johnson said, when she stopped at a red light on the road — and heard the man, whom police identified as 59-year-old Brent Clark, get out of his car and approach her vehicle. According to the Dayton Daily News, police say Clark went up to Johnson's open window and landed punches while the teen's siblings helplessly watched from the backseat.
Johnson, who said she was trying to roll up her window when Clark allegedly launched his attack, recalled the frightening moment as her younger brother and sister pleaded with him to stop.
“While he was beating me, my siblings kept saying, ‘Please stop hitting my sister,’ ” she told the Dayton Daily News.
Johnson alleged to WLWT5 that the man also tried to choke her and pull her out of the car.
The 18-year-old sped away once the light turned green, she told WLWT5, and then called her mom and 911. Clark sped in front of her after the attack, police say, and Johnson followed behind him so she could get a picture of his license plate.
Police say they used those pictures to arrest Clark, whom Johnson also accused of putting his car into reverse and trying to back into the teen because she was following him, according to WSB-TV2. Clark, who works at West Chester Hospital, faces an assault charge.
He has a $20,000 bail and is set to appear in court on May 21, WSB-TV2 reported. Johnson said she suffered a concussion from the attack and will need physical therapy.
Despite what happened, Johnson said she wasn't just thinking of herself during the harrowing moments of road rage.
"I was just worried about my siblings," she told WLWT5, "because they had to watch it all."
