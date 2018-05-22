Georgia doctor who made music videos during surgeries faced lawsuit over brain damage

A Lilburn, Ga., plastic surgeon who filmed herself singing and dancing (complete with booty-shaking aides in the background) while patients were exposed on the operating table is now facing several lawsuits.
And she recently settled one case after a patient allegedly suffered "catastrophic" brain damage during a tummy tuck procedure, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Dr. Windell Davis Boutté's website describes her as a "competent, caring, empathetic, and artistic cosmetic surgeon and skin specialist" and a "doctor to the stars."
But one former patient said she felt like "more like Freddie Krueger cut my stomach," according to WSB-TV.
That former patient, who told the station she felt "deformed" after her procedure, is one of several people suing Boutté for malpractice, according to the station.
Through an attorney, Boutté declined to comment to the AJC and WSB.
A case filed in late April alleges that "poor surgical technique plus distracted and unqualified staff" forced a patient to seek care in a hospital and resulted in "extensive and permanent scars and permanent nerve damage."
Lawsuits have alleged that Boutté used staff with hazy qualifications, including a nurse manager wasn't actually a nurse and a surgical assistant who had a Peruvian medical license but was not licensed in the U.S., according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Dr. Boutté and her staff are more concerned about increasing profits versus a focus on patient safety, which should be of foremost concern,” Susan Witt, an attorney representing several patients, told the AJC.
Witt represented one patient whose mother is alleged to have suffered permanent brain damage after undergoing a procedure from Boutté, according to the paper. The suit settled earlier in 2018 for an undisclosed amount, the paper reported.
In that incident, the patient's family said Boutté had to call 911 after 54-year-old Icilma Cornelius's heart stopped during the surgery. The lack of oxygen to the brain caused permanent brain damage and left the woman unable to look after herself, according to the AJC.
In another case, a patient told WSB-TV she woke up after her surgery in a hotel room with a McDonald's sandwich in her hand.
Witt told the station she was frustrated by the lack of official action.
"I think there is a small U-Haul’s worth of information that has been provided to the Composite Medical Board," she told the station. The board is responsible for overseeing and licensing more than 48,000 medical professionals in Georgia, according to its website.
WSB-TV reported a total of five malpractice settlements, four pending lawsuits and several videos previously posted to YouTube that showed Boutté singing and dancing while patients were on the operating table.
Those videos have been used as evidence of a "lack of professionalism" in another malpractice case, Witt told the AJC. In one of the videos, Boutté appears to make an incision on a patient while bobbing her head and singing along to 'Cut It' by O.T. Genasis.
