Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on March 13, 2017 in Washington and Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" appears at a news conference in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016. Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by Zervos, who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing. Trump's lawyers filed notice late Monday, May 21, 2018, asking the state Court of Appeals to freeze Zervos' suit while a lower appellate court considers Trump’s request to dismiss it or postpone it until after his presidency. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, left, and Ringo H.W. Chiu, Files AP Photos