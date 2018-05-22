Groom in arranged marriage at Mall of America dies at 48

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, David and Elizabeth Weinlick pose for a photograph after renewing their wedding vows at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. The groom who said "I do" to a woman he had just met in a well-publicized wedding at the Mall of America nearly 20 years ago has died of colon cancer. David Weinlick was 48. Minneapolis City Council member Steve Fletcher, a friend who helped arrange Weinlick's marriage to Elizabeth Runze in June 1998, says Weinlick died Sunday, May 20, 2018, in hospice care in a Minneapolis suburb. Star Tribune via AP File Richard Tsong-Taatarii