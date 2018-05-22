More magic, fewer tears. Watch how this dentist uses tricks to calm young patients.

Let's face it: going to the dentist can be a nightmare sometimes. It's often not any easier for children, either.
But one New Jersey dentist has found a little magic can go a long way in diminishing the fear that can begin when taking a seat in that dental chair.
Dr. Eyal Simchi, a dentist for Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, has used various forms of magic to put smiles on the faces of his patients. A recent video showing him doing tricks for a young boy has helped him go viral.
Simchi's video has been viewed 7.2 million times and shared more than 187,000 times since Thursday. The young boy appears mesmerized as Simchi makes glow balls disappear and suddenly reappear in front of him.
Commenters on Simchi's post have said they wish more dentists were like him and some implored other dentists to pick up some tricks of their own.
It's clearly one of the traits that have made Simchi a popular dentist in New Jersey. According to his bio on the Riverfront Pediatric Dentistry website, Simchi has "the magic of making children feel special."
Children don't often smile while in a dentist chair, but Simchi's magic has provided the exception. Other videos shared on his Facebook page have shown children's faces light up as Simchi wows them with his tricks.
"Little tricks can go a long way with a nervous or frightened child," he said in one of his posts.
