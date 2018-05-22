She said 4 women beat her up and ripped off her pants. It was a lie, Chicago police say

Police first suspected sexual assault when the partially clothed woman was found bruised, bloodied and with broken teeth in downtown Chicago on Sunday, CBS Chicago reported.

That’s how a passerby reported it at around 5 a.m., police said, according to the news station. The 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The alleged victim said she hadn’t been raped, authorities said. But according to her account, she was physically assaulted by multiple assailants, the newspaper reported.

The woman said she and four other women were at a house party, police said. They followed her after she left, and then attacked her as she was walking near Boeing’s headquarters, the Sun-Times reported.

The woman managed to escape, WGN-TV reported. But not before she’d been beaten, stripped of her pants and left cut up and missing a tooth, she told police, CBS Chicago reported.

The report sparked an investigation into the alleged beating, WGN-TV reported. As of Monday, no one was in custody, CBS Chicago said.

Now police believe the whole story was a lie, authorities said Tuesday.

Police say the bruises and lacerations are from the woman’s drunken tumble into a planter, which is what knocked out her tooth. At some point she removed her pants, police said, WGN-TV reported.

She hasn’t been identified. Police are charging her with filing a false report, the news station said.