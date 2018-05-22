Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite's Half Dome trail

FILE - This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park, Calif. A hiker in Yosemite National Park fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions. The National Park Service said the accident occurred Monday, May 21, 2018. NPS spokeswoman Jamie Richards said the man and a companion were scaling the steepest part of the trail where rangers recently installed cables to help hikers get to the top of the 8,800-foot rock face. Tracie Cone, File AP Photo