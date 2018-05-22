Dramatic footage shows fissure 'fountains,' laze plume from Kilauea eruption

In footage taken by the USGS on May 21, 2018, lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption can be seen making "fountains," and creating a laze plume as it flows into the ocean.
U.S. Geological Survey
Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

National

A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.