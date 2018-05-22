Judge: Suspect in officer's death a 'one-man crime wave'

This undated photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Baltimore County Police officer first class Amy Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 21, 2018. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Caprio, and three other suspects were taken into custody, authorities said Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP)