Tennessee Parole Board divided over release in murder case

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012, file photo, Cyntoia Brown reacts during her hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Brown, who is serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, is going to make her case for clemency at a hearing in a Tennessee prison. The state’s Board of Parole will make a recommendation sometime after the hearing Wednesday, May 23, 2018. But the decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam. The Tennessean via AP, File Jae S. Lee