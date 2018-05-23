FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012, file photo, Cyntoia Brown reacts during her hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Brown, who is serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, is going to make her case for clemency at a hearing in a Tennessee prison. The state’s Board of Parole will make a recommendation sometime after the hearing Wednesday, May 23, 2018. But the decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam.
Tennessee Parole Board divided over release in murder case

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 03:53 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A six-member Tennessee Board of Parole is divided on whether to release a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Two members of the board voted Wednesday to release Cyntoia Brown, two denied her request for clemency, and two said she should serve 25 years of her sentence. A seventh board member was not present. The decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam

During the hearing, Brown apologized for killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. She said she thinks every day about what she did and can't take it back. But she told the board she is a changed woman 14 years later.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna launched a social media campaign to free the now 30-year-old.

