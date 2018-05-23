New York state couple goes to court to kick 30-year-old son out of house

A New York state couple took their son to court in hopes of having the court force their son, who is 30 years old, to finally move out of the house.
Associated Press via CNYCentral
Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.