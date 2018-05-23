Gym's 'fat and ugly' sign sparked outrage. City's response got more people riled up.

Scott Campbell said he wanted to get more people inside his gym — and hoped the provocative sign out front would do just that.
Its message: "Tired of being fat and ugly? Just be ugly," according to WVTM13.
The sign outside the Pell City Fitness in Pell City, Alabama, quickly garnered attention, Campbell told ABC3340, but not in the way he expected. The gym owner said he received a call from city officials warning that he needs to take down the sign or face a $500 fine.
It was an upsetting warning to Campbell, who said he was just looking for new customers.
"We opened the business and I want to help people," he told ABC3340. "People can't find me, I can't help them."
The city argued that Campbell needs a permit for a sign that big to be in front of his business, ABC3340 reported, but the former state trooper said that his gym has always had a sign since its July 2017 opening. A reporter for the TV station noted that she interviewed other business owners in Pell City and none of them had ever heard of needing a permit for a sign. They wished to remain anonymous.
As reported by CBS42, the controversial sign prompted outrage from some community members and an outpouring of support from others. Campbell said the city at first gave him just 24 hours to take it down — but then offered him an extension as he tries for a permit.
He defended the message behind the sign in a personal Facebook video.
"I'm not mean-spirited at all," he said, as the sign stood behind him. "This sign was a playful jab; it's supposed to be an attention-grabber. I love people, I care about people, and you know what, I don't care if you're ugly or not. I can help you get in shape and that's kind of the attitude of the sign.
"When I started working out, I was 300 pounds and had to find somebody who could relate to me and understand how to help me lose weight. So that's what I wanted to do here."
Campbell said he talked to a city manager named Brian, who is a "super nice guy," and that he hopes the sign will never come down if he can get the permit before the end of the new extension. He didn't say how long that one lasts.
Most commenters on the video expressed confusion over why people were offended in the first place.
"Keep it! People are too sensitive. I just got asked, last week, 'When's the baby due?'," one person wrote. "My response, 'It's a food baby. I'm NEVER gonna let it go!' Just gotta roll with it, you know?"
"Absolutely love the sign!" remarked a second person. "I am tired of everything being offensive to someone. Guess what people that's life . But this is a hilarious sign and definitely attention grabber."
Some didn't feel too bad for Campbell, however.
"I am a business owner for over 17 years. Yes, ignorance is no excuse for not following the rules. Most cities have sign ordinances," a third person wrote. "Shame on you for not getting approval for this sign or any sign prior to installation. So is the problem what it says or the fact that you put up a sign that was not permitted?
"Either way, you have accomplished your goal of letting people know you are there," she continued, "although the way many people are bashing Pell City, you might want to relocate."
Rick Karle, a sports anchor for WBRC, penned an opinion piece about the incident that reads "will the sign remain? Man, I hope so."
"Because for my money, there’s not a better feeling than to put on my workout clothes, hit the elliptical, lift some kettle bells and then jump into a spin class," he wrote. "Man, do I feel great when I sit in a steam room after a long, tough workout. Even if I’m still ugly."
And if you're hesitant to try out the gym because of its message, Campbell said you might be surprised once you walk in the doors.
"Come in and talk to me. We're super nice. I get along with everybody," he told CBS42. "I love everyone. We're a Christian-based gym. And so a message of love is what we preach here.
"You know you can't take yourself too seriously. Especially when it comes to a fitness journey."
