Convicted killer found guilty of 5 California murders

In this March 21, 2018 photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago. The Orange County District Attorney's Office says jurors on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, convicted Urdiales of five counts of murder with multiple enhancements. The verdict raises to eight the number of women killed by the 53-year-old former Marine. The Orange County Register via AP Mindy Schauer