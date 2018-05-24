Michigan Supreme Court justice: Judges must cool rhetoric

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2013, file photo, new Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget McCormack sits on the bench after being sworn in at the Michigan Supreme Court chambers in Lansing, Mich. McCormack said judges should drop rhetoric that "would validly call into question judicial impartiality." She said it's important these days, especially "when our norms of public discourse appear under stress." McCormack was referring Thursday, May 24, 2018, to a Jackson County case involving a man who broke into the home of a police officer and trashed it, even breaking a 100-gallon aquarium. The Detroit News via AP, File Dale G. Young