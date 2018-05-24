Snapchat tried an X-rated story feature called Cosmo after Dark. It didn't go well

Well, that was fast.
After flying just one X-rated Friday night test balloon, Cosmopolitan has discontinued its controversial series of sex-themed stories called Cosmo After Dark on the Snapchat Discover platform.
Moms, dads, pastors, conservatives and a wide swath of children's advocates voiced their grievances quickly and loudly across social media and the rest of the internet after the first episode suggested things like "the best music to play during sex" and tips for "multiple orgasms."
While the content itself belonged to Cosmo, opponents of putting such titillating in a forum occupied by so many young people hurled much of thier ire toward Snapchat.
Cosmo After Dark was announced on May 18, and the first and only story ran that night at 6 p.m. eastern.
A Snapchat spokeswoman told McClatchy the decision to end the series in the wake of the avalanche of complaints was made by Cosmo.
"We strive to be a responsible source of news, entertainment and information for our community, and understand the legitimate concerns parents have about what content their children consume," Rachel Racusen, Snap's director of communications, said in a statement. "From the start, Cosmo's After Dark edition was age gated from Snapchatters under 18 and only intended for adults. Cosmo has decided to discontinue publishing any future versions of Cosmo After Dark on Snapchat, and we appreciate all the feedback we have heard from parents and members of our community about this content."
What Racusen means by "age-gating" is that the content was not made available to app users under the age of 18. It simply never appeared on their phones.
The fact-checking website Snopes debunked the online myth that the content on Cosmo After Dark was pornographic.
Those users could potentially have gamed the system by registering a new Snapchat account with a fake birthdate. But how likely were they to?
The same or similarly sexualized content is still available in Cosmopolitan's print magazine, as it always has been.
But that didn't stop opponents from claiming victory against smut Thursday.
Fare thee well, Cosmo After Dark. We hardly knew ye.
Comments