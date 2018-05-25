Driver in deadly New Jersey school bus crash due in court

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J. Hudy Muldrow Sr., the school bus driver caused the fatal crash by crossing three lanes of traffic in an apparent attempt to make an illegal U-turn, according to a criminal complaint released Thursday, May 24, that charged him with vehicular homicide. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo